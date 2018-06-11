Uruguay World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Legendary manager Oscar Tabarez, known as El Maestro, leads his country Uruguay for the fourth time (1990, 2010, 2014, 2018) at the World Cup, and expectations entering this one are as high as ever. A proud country with two World Cup titles, could this be the year they get their third?

Uruguay has another loaded roster, but can the midfield be the key to a deep run? Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 13

Best finish: Champions (2X) in 1930 and 1950

Last World Cup: 2014, round of 16

Group A





GP W D L GD PTS Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Egypt 0 0 0 0 0 0 Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 15 - vs. Egypt at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 20 - vs. Saudi Arabia at 11 a.m. ET on FOX

June 25 - vs. Russia at 10 a.m. ET on FOX/FS1

Roster

Provisional squad (will be trimmed to 23 for the World Cup):

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Martin Campana (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting CP), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Martin Caceres (Lazio), Guillermo Varela (Penarol).

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria).

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Edinson Cavani (PSG), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).

Best Player

It's Luis Suarez, though it's close with Edinson Cavani. Suarez has been the gold standard of a true No. 9 striker over the last several years, scoring at least 30 goals for his clubs in six of the last seven seasons. But Cavani has been equally great. He's scored at least 40 goals in each of the last two seasons and is coming off a much better season than Suarez. He does plenty of sacrificing for the national team but playing a bit below the top line, helping out defensively. Needless to say, having Suarez and Cavani up top is a luxury most countries would dream of.

Player to watch

Matias Vecino. The 26-year-old midfielder has really impressed at Inter Milan after some fine seasons at Fiorentina. He's a talented guy who has been a key part to Tabarez's new generation of midfielders taking over the national team. He helps a midfield that is balanced and creative, good on the ball but also not afraid to get physical to recover the ball. Uruguay's central defensive pairing and strikers are as good as any other national team, and if they get the midfield to gel, watch out. If it does, Vecino will be a big reason why.

Outlook

With the players on this team, anything short of the quarterfinals will probably feel like a failure. This team has what it takes to get to the final if things go right and if they stay healthy. They've got a favorable group but in the round of 16 would likely have to face Portugal or Spain. This could be Cavani, Suarez, Diego Godin and Tabarez's last World Cup, and they'll want to go out with a bang if true. Expect them to easily get out of their group, and if the matches lineup right, this is a team that could be fighting for a spot in the final.