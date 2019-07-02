USA soccer star Megan Rapinoe out of USWNT lineup vs. England, reportedly has hamstring injury
After scoring four goals in the past two games, Megan Rapinoe is on the bench for the semifinal against England
The United States women's national team is taking on England in Women's World Cup semifinals on Tuesday (stream via fuboTV), and the team is doing so without a familiar face on the field. Megan Rapinoe was not in Jill Ellis' starting lineup and did not take part in warmups with her teammates ahead of the semifinal showdown. The star forward is nursing a hamstring injury, according to the Fox broadcast.
Rapinoe was dressed in uniform, but was not healthy enough to go against the Lionesses. Rapinoe was spotted with tape on that right hamstring during the Americans' practice on Tuesday.
Rapinoe was the driving offensive force for the United States in the team's two knockout stage games ahead of the England clash. She scored two goals against both Spain in the round of 16 (both on penalty kicks) and France in the quarterfinals. Rapinoe entered the round tied for the Golden Boot lead with five goals at the tournament.
Christen Press got the start in Rapinoe's place, starting on the front line alongside Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath. She wasted no time making her presence felt, scoring the opening goal vs. England on a header in the 10th minute.
England is also dealing with an injury issue as goalkeeper Carly Telford got the start over Karen Bardsley, who was sidelined with a hamstring issue.
