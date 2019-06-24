USA soccer starting lineup vs. Spain: Julie Ertz returns, Alex Morgan in XI for Women's World Cup knockout game

The United States faces Spain in the 2019 Women's World Cup round of 16 on Monday in Reims (full match preview here), and the starting lineup for the U.S. is out. Julie Ertz is back in the lineup after missing the last game due to injury, and Alex Morgan also starts as expected in a starting XI that has only one surprise: Sam Mewis starting over Lindsey Horan.

The match will begin at 12 p.m. ET and you can see it on fuboTV (Try for free).

Here's the lineup:

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Sam Mewis (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

For the Red, White and Blue ✊

Coming at you from Reims, your #USWNT Starting XI.



Lineup Notes: https://t.co/9EdebfMDwU#OneNationOneTeam pic.twitter.com/2sJm5gnz02 — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 24, 2019

The Horan move makes sense when you consider she is a yellow card away from missing a potential quarterfinal against France, so Jill Ellis opts for Mewis, who has two goals at the cup and has been fantastic on the pitch.

The other 10 players are the usual starters, and it looks like the U.S. isn't taking this game lightly. We may see Horan in this game depending on how it goes, but expect Ellis to take off Morgan and maybe Rapinoe if the U.S. finds itself up comfortably in the second half.