USA vs. France player grades: Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz come up big in Women's World Cup quarterfinals

The United States women's national team lives to fight another day at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. Behind two goals from Megan Rapinoe, including a beauty of a free kick from a tight angle, the U.S. defeated the tournament hosts, 2-1, in Paris to advance to the semifinals, setting up a date with England on Tuesday. Rapinoe now has four goals in two games, joining her teammate Alex Morgan, England's Ellen White and Australia's Sam Kerr atop the Golden Boot lead with five goals. There were a bunch of bright spots for the U.S., but how well did each player perform? Here are my grades for this nail-bitter of a match:

Starters

Alyssa Naeher (goalkeeper): Had a couple nice saves and could do nothing on the Wendie Renard header that beat her. Had some sure hands and kept her team organized. Grade: B

Kelley O'Hara (right back): Tough, physical, demanding. O'Hara was confident on the ball and helped keep France's attack at bay for much of the match. Grade: B

Abby Dahlkemper (center back): A quality performance. Made a couple good stops and passed well out of the back. Grade: B

Becky Sauerbrunn (center back): A strong showing. Cleared the ball time and time again, didn't let much by her and made some impressive tackles. Grade: A

Crystal Dunn (left back): Quieted the doubters. She was everywhere and had to deal with a lot. Some really impressive stops and never stopped giving everything she had. Grade: A

Julie Ertz (center mid): Did everything she needed to do. Quality on the ball, her passing was crisp, and she played a role on the opener by blocking the view of some French players. Grade: A

Samantha Mewis (left mid): Started in place of Lindsey Horan and held her own. She had some sloppy moments but did well enough to help defensively and get the ball forward. Grade: C+

Rose Lavelle (right mid): The creative young player didn't make the impact she wanted. Taken off just after the hour mark. Grade: C

Tobin Heath (right wing): Assisted Rapinoe's second goal and nearly got one for herself. Strong on the ball to draw fouls. A fine display. Grade: B+

Megan Rapinoe (left wing): Two goals with tons of pressure on her, and she made it look easy. That's four goals in her last two games. Grade: A+

DREAM START FOR THE USA! 🇺🇸@mpinoe's free kick gets past everyone as the @USWNT takes an early lead once again! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/K5oHYnCyvD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Alex Morgan (striker): Rarely looked like a threat on goal, but you have to give her a ton of credit for the pass through to Heath on the second goal. It changed the game. Grade: B

MORGAN ➡️ HEATH ➡️ RAPINOE



A wonderful team goal doubles the @USWNT's lead! #FIFAWWC 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B9OGQIKzSP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 28, 2019

Subs

Lindsey Horan (midfield): Played about a half an hour and helped with the control in the middle. Lost her mark on Renard's goal, though. Grade: C+

Carli Lloyd (midfield): A late sub that didn't really get into the action. Grade: Incomplete

Christen Press (winger): Late sub for Rapinoe. Only played a handful of minutes. Grade: Incomplete