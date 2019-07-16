USA Women's World Cup champ Allie Long receives new key to New York City after her original was stolen

Has anyone had a wilder month than Allie Long? The veteran midfielder rounded out Fourth of July weekend with a world championship as part of the 2019 U.S. women's national team, one of the best teams to represent America in all of sports. She got a key to New York City as part of the ticker-tape parade for the Women's World Cup winners last week.

And then, while celebrating the USWNT's award in Los Angeles not long afterward, she had that same key stolen from her hotel room -- along with cash and her wedding ring.

The 31-year-old Long, just a few months away from her third anniversary, played it cool when breaking the news about her ring, joking on Instagram that at least the burglars didn't take her husband or Women's World Cup medal. But she immediately reached out to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio asking if the city happened to make copies of its keys.

It wasn't long before de Blasio, a 2020 candidate for U.S. president, chirped back with good news.

"So sorry to hear it, Allie," he tweeted. "Hang in there. Don't worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered."

So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered. https://t.co/B5xqZPMZnU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 12, 2019

Long, who is originally from Long Island, now has her new key to NYC, and she's ready to tell all about it. As part of a special edition of "We Need To Talk," CBS Sports Network's first-ever nationally televised all-female sports talk show, the World Cup champion opened up on the lost key and the journey to reclaiming her international honor from the Big Apple. Catch the full interview only on CBS Sports Network Tuesday at 9:30 p.m. ET, when you can see Chirlane McCray, the First Lady of New York City, surprise Long with a new key before an exclusive interview with hosts Andrea Kremer, Lisa Leslie, Aditi Kinkhabwala and Katrina Adams.

"We love you," McCray tells Long during the show. "New York City is still celebrating your victory. It was such an honor to host you and the team ... And as the mayor said, we always have a copy!"