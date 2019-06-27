USMNT vs. Panama grades: Lackluster performance sees Jozy Altidore score winner in Gold Cup group match

The United States men's national team beat Panama 1-0 on Wednesday at the Gold Cup to win Group D with Jozy Altidore scoring the winner in the second half. It was an overall weak performance with 11 changes to the lineup, but it did the job in getting the U.S. all three points to finish a perfect 3-0-0 in the group stage. Next up is Curacao on Sunday in the quarterfinals. But how did each player on the pitch perform for the U.S., and what's the grade for coach Gregg Berhalter? Here's the report card.

Starters

Sean Johnson (goalkeeper): Only had to make one save and didn't even have to defend a corner. Not his fault, but surely a boring night. Grade: Incomplete

Reggie Cannon (right back): Had some good moments and some bogus calls go against him. Did well to get inside but did waste a golden chance to set up Christian Pulisic. Grade: B-

Omar Gonzalez (center back): Not at his sharpest and had trouble with some of Panama's speed. Just looked a bit lost and out of sync with his teammates. Grade: C-

Matt Miazga (center back): Solid and didn't struggle. Quality passing out of the back. Grade: B

Daniel Lovitz (left back): First touch was a bit off, but he was physical and didn't let a whole lot by him. Decent. Grade: C

Djordje Mihailovic (center mid): Lots of effort but just not crisp enough when passing. Not a performance to remember, but hardly a bad game. Grade: C

Wil Trapp (center mid): Hardly noticed that he played. Didn't have a lot of chances to make an impact with turnovers from both teams breaking up the flow of the game. Didn't hurt, didn't help. Grade: C

Jordan Morris (left mid): Lively and did well to set up Jozy Altidore in the first half but didn't get the chances in attack he wanted. Grade: C+

Cristian Roldan (right mid): Defensively made an impact, had some dangerous passes, but for every solid one there was one that wasn't even close. Grade: C

Jonathan Lewis (striker): So quick, had some nice passes forward and a decent look at goal. Taken off in the second half. Grade: B-

Jozy Altidore (striker): Missed two great chances inside the first 20 minutes, but he delivered with a nice overhead kick in the second half. Did what he was supposed to do. Grade: B

Subs

Christian Pulisic: Came on and played less than a half an hour. Didn't see a lot of the ball. Made a good run where Cannon didn't play him through. Grade: Incomplete

Tyler Boyd: Got a 20-minute run but hardly involved. Grade: Incomplete

Gyasi Zardes: Late sub for Altidore. Has played in all three Gold Cup games. Grade: Incomplete

Coach

Gregg Berhalter: On one side, they won the game after he made 11 changes. It wasn't impressive, but it did the job. On the other hand, it could have been better. Why not try and build more chemistry with the starters? Grade: B-