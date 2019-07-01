USWNT at the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals vs. England: Schedule, scores, full roster, TV, live stream
This is the country's eighth appearance at a World Cup
The U.S. women's national team has played in every single Women's World Cup, winning three of the seven, while making the semifinals in each edition. Jill Ellis' team enters the match with confidence, no serious injuries and the motivation needed to once again fight for the crown.
The Americans cruised to a Group F first-place finish, defeating Thailand, Chile and Sweden in their first three games at the cup. The United States took care of business in a tough game against Spain in the round of 16 and then beat France in the quarterfinals. England is up next for the United States as the team tries to reach another title game.
Here's the roster, the team's history at the World Cup and more.
Roster
Goalkeepers: Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns)
Defenders: Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals), Kelley O'Hara (Utah Royals), Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage)
Midfielders: Sam Mewis (North Carolina Courage), Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Allie Long (Reign FC)
Forwards: Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC), Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage), Christen Press (Utah Royals)
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Eight
Best finish: Champions (1991, 1999, 2015)
Last World Cup: 2015 (champions)
Matches
Tuesday, June 11
United States 13, Thailand 0
Sunday, June 16
United States 3, Chile 0
Thursday, June 20
United States 2, Sweden 0
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Tuesday, July 2
United States vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
What to know
The U.S. enters the cup as the No. 1 ranked team in the world, and due to the team's success last time out, anything short of winning it all will feel like failure. The players have a lot of pressure on them, but they don't feel it. They are confident in their ability, and this team doesn't have a lot of question marks. Gone is Hope Solo, so goalkeeping is a question mark but there is a ton of experience there. Naeher has 46 caps, while Harris has 21. The midfield is rock solid even if many were surprised in Brian being included in the squad. But where this team makes all the noise is up top. This U.S. will likely have massive fire power off the bench in Press and potentially Lloyd, though she may start at some point. Add to them the speedy Pugh, the superstar attacker Morgan, do-it-all attacker Rapinoe and defense destroyer Heath, and you've got an attack unmatched by any other country in the world. The biggest challengers the U.S. likely has for the title are Germany, England and France.
How to watch
