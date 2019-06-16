USWNT player grades: Julie Ertz, Carli Lloyd stand out as USA soccer rolls again at 2019 World Cup

The U.S. women's national team once again stole the show at the 2019 World Cup, beating Chile 3-0 on Sunday while using just four of the same starters from the first game. Carli Lloyd added two goals, including a record-setting strike, and it was a result that was never in doubt. The U.S. dominated from the beginning, with Julie Ertz adding the other goal. Without Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Rose Lavelle and others, the U.S. now has 16 goals and zero conceded through two games, sitting atop Group F with six points.

Here are the grades for the U.S. players vs. Chile:

Starters

Alyssa Naeher (goalkeeper): How do you grade somebody who had nothing to do? You don't. We'll see what she has against Sweden. Grade: N/A

Ali Krieger (right back): A composed veteran. Didn't make mistakes, went hard into tackles and often came out with the ball. A good showing from the Virginia native. Grade: B+

Abby Dahlkemper (center back): Strong in back-to-back matches, but she hasn't had a whole lot to do. Looked sharp in the air and was composed with the ball at her feet. Grade: B+

Becky Sauerbrunn (center back): In her first action at the World Cup, she showed why she is so highly regarded. Used her body well to fight off attackers, jumped ahead of them to take the ball when played to feet and more. Grade: A

Tierna Davidson (left back): Tasked with pushing the ball forward, she did well and really cements this team's depth. Was also responsible for corner kicks and did a nice job of finding Carli Lloyd in the box. Grade: A

Morgan Brian (right mid): As usual, confident and strong on the ball. Got rid of it quickly to keep the ball moving and added some much-needed depth in the middle. Can help as a starter or a sub. Grade: B

Julie Ertz (center mid): Had a fantastic goal with a lovely front-post header in the first half, and she has really shown her versatility. After starting in defense in the opener, she commanded the middle of the field in this one. Grade: A

Stop us if you've heard this before... Julie Ertz at the near post! 😉



She scores her 1st career #FIFAWWC goal to double the @USWNT lead! pic.twitter.com/S2DpnurNdf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Lindsey Horan (left mid): Denied a goal when it looked certainly headed in, but she did well getting the ball around the field and using her height to win 50-50 balls. Grade: B

Mallory Pugh (right wing): Not her greatest performance in her first World Cup start, but she wasn't bad. Didn't get the chance to use her speed much down the wing with the ball often going down the left. Just not all that involved. Grade: C

Christen Press (left wing): Had a couple really good looks at goals but was denied by the Chilean goalkeeper, Christiane Endler. Worked well with her teammates to give and get into space. Grade: B

ENDLER AGAIN! 😱



The Chile goalkeeper is standing on her head, this time robbing Christen Press. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/xdmRTyIvc8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 16, 2019

Carli Lloyd (striker): Two goals, and it could have been five. Now eighth all time with World Cup goals with 10. She was partying like it was 2015. Grade: A

Subs

Emily Sonnett: Good spell down the right in defense. Sharp passing and played smart Grade: B

Allie Long: Bunch of fouls. She wasn't lacking discipline, but her challenges were just poorly timed. A rough outing where she could have gotten a red card Grade: C

Jessica McDonald: Her first chance on the big stage, and she nearly scored but was denied the post in the second half. Grade: B

Coach

Jill Ellis: Gave her players some rest, but when you can get a three-goal win with a bunch of backups, you are doing something right. Grade: A