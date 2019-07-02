USWNT star Alex Morgan celebrates goal by pretending to sip a cup of tea in Women's World Cup win over England

If you're one of those people who thinks the United States women's national team needs to tone down their celebrations at the 2019 Women's World Cup, well, we desperately hope you weren't watching the Americans defeat England in Tuesday's semifinal to advance to the final.

Vying for its third consecutive Women's World Cup final appearance, USWNT went ahead 2-1 in the 31st minute. The Americans took their second lead of the day when Alex Morgan, who was celebrating her 30th birthday, put her header past England keeper Carly Telford. But it didn't just do that. No, it took a lead and then celebrated that lead with Morgan pretending to -- wait for it -- sip a cup of tea ... against England!

For those of you who didn't major in history, Morgan's mock sip threw USWNT's celebrations all the way back to 1773 -- when Americans protested British rule by dumping tea into the Boston Harbor and setting the stage for the Revolutionary War. If anyone in the stands on Tuesday was around when that happened, we can only imagine how offended they must've been.

For clarity's sake, it's not as if Morgan and the Americans "started" Tuesday's rivalry, either, even if England came in with the notion that the USWNT is overshadowed by its own arrogance. Before the pretend tea-sipping, England appeared to mock the "goggles" celebration often brought out by American star Megan Rapinoe, who was sidelined for the day's action with a hamstring injury.

That, of course, won't stop people from slamming the celebration anyway. Weeks after the USWNT was widely criticized for hyping up their goals in a 13-0 blowout of Thailand, some critics have already emerged over their poking fun at England.