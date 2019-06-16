USWNT staring lineup: Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe on bench as USA overhauls XI in World Cup vs. Chile

It's a new-look starting lineup for the United States women's national team on Sunday ahead of the group's second group stage match against Chile. Jill Ellis used just four starters from Tuesday lineup, with leading goal scorer Alex Morgan on the bench in favor of veteran Carli Lloyd. Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath also start the game on the bench with Christine Press and Mallory Pugh in their place, while Becky Sauerbrunn returns after missing the first game due to injury, shifting Julie Ertz back into the midfield. Here's the lineup:

Starting XI: Alyssa Naeher (GK); Tierna Davidson (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Ali Krieger (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Morgan Brian (MID); Christen Press (FWD), Carli Lloyd (FWD) and Mallory Pugh (FWD)

For reference, here's how the USWNT lined up for its first World Cup game vs. Thailand last Tuesday:

It appears the U.S. just wants to keep some of its stars fresh in a game that is not expected to be close. And after Sweden's 5-1 win over Thailand in which the Europeans came nowhere close to making up the goal differential they have with the U.S., here is a chance for Ellis to give some minutes to some other players and have her starters well rested for the group stage finale against Sweden with first place on the line.

You can watch USA vs. Chile on fuboTV (Try for free).