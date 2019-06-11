USWNT vs. Thailand starting XI: Carli Lloyd and Mallory Pugh on the bench; Becky Saurbrunn nursing quad injury

The United States women's national team will begin its title defense at the World Cup on Tuesday when it faces Thailand, and Jill Ellis' first starting lineup of the competition is out. It's a 4-3-3 formation as expected, but the big question before was whether Carli Lloyd would get the start or not, and the big question after it came out was where in the world is Becky Sauerburnn? Here's a look at the lineup:

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Julie Ertz (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Samantha Mewis (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD) Substitutes: Mallory Pugh, Becky Sauerbrunn, Morgan Brian, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Ashlyn Harris, Allie Long, Adrianna Franch, Jessica McDonald, Christen Press

Not a whole lot of surprises there aside from Sauerbrunn's absence. She picked up a quad injury, according to SI, and that has resulted in Ertz shifting back to defense from the midfield to join Dahlkemper and it allows Horan to assume the No. 5 role. It seems as if the injury isn't overly concerning, and this is a game where it would make sense not to risk anything considering the level of the opponent.

Dunn at left back and O'Hara at right back will get up the field plenty to join the attack, while the three-headed monster of Rapinoe, Morgan and Heath start up top, with super subs Mallory Pugh and Christen Press ready to go as needed. It's as strong of a lineup as the U.S. could field considering the injury.

Follow our live updates of the match here. The game will air at 3 p.m. ET and can be streamed via fuboTV

