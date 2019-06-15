USWNT vs. Chile: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The United States women's national team's World Cup journey continues on Sunday as the Group F leaders take on Chile in Paris. The U.S. is coming off that record-setting 13-0 win over Thailand in the opener where Jill Ellis' team scored 10 goals in the second half, with star striker Alex Morgan scoring five times in the win. Chile, meanwhile, lost its opener 2-0 to Sweden and would be thrilled to get a draw in this one, setting them up nicely ahead of their final match against Thailand.

Morgan and company enter this contest as the strong favorites to win, and win comfortably.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: USWNT vs. Chile

Date : Sunday, June 16



: Sunday, June 16 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Parc des Princes



: Parc des Princes TV channel : Fox and Telemundo



fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA -4.5 (+100) | Chile +4.5 (-120) | O/U: 5

How does the U.S. top the first game?

The U.S. can top the Thailand rout by showing dominance against a more formidable opponent, but it doesn't have to score more goals to top it. The U.S. should have their chances and are facing a talented goalkeeper in Christiane Endler, who plays for PSG.

Truthfully, it shouldn't be a game that gives the U.S. really any trouble. Chile isn't good at scoring, and they can struggle in defense, both which are ingredients for disaster. In the last five games, Chile has two goals scored, while conceding 13. They have some technical ability and give a ton of effort, but the U.S. should blow them out.

Are their injury concerns for the USWNT?

No major concerns at all. This team is full strength and ready to go in this one and shouldn't have any players who are limited.

How will the U.S. line up?

The assumption is that the U.S. will go with a similar lineup as the opener in a 4-3-3. After blowing out Thailand and showing no mercy, don't expect them to give key players a rest. Here's the projected XI, with Becky Sauerbrunn back in the lineup after a minor injury before the opener.

Starting XI: Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Julie Ertz(MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD).

What should we expect to see in this game?

Well, the U.S. is favored by 4.5 goals, so that should tell you that the U.S. is expected to score plenty. With the technical ability that the U.S. has and the talent in the final third, this is another one that could get ugly, though not 13-0 ugly. Chile is a country looking to improve the women's game, while the U.S. is the gold standard. The U.S. cruises with very little trouble, if any at all.

The Hulkster's words of motivation

We saw The Rock send a message to the USWNT at the last World Cup before the final, and now we've got another wrestling legend doing the same before this one. Hulk Hogan is the source of inspiration for this game after he sent this video to the team on Friday.

USWNT by a bunch if that video does indeed motivate them.

USA vs. Chile prediction

Again, it's a dominant display for the U.S. with three goals in each half, two coming off set pieces. The midfield dominates possession, Morgan adds a couple to her tally and the red, white and blue move to six points in the table.

Pick: USA 6, Chile 0