USWNT vs. Chile score, live updates: Carli Lloyd, Team USA go for second win at 2019 World Cup
The U.S. hasn't conceded and has a tourney-high 13 goals
The United States women's national team's second game day arrives on Sunday as a revamped lineup led by Carli Lloyd takes on Chile in Group F. The U.S. can book its ticket to the next round with a victory and is heavily favored in this one, going up against a South American side that lost the opener 2-0 to Sweden and only had one shot on goal.
The U.S., meanwhile, is coming off the biggest victory in World Cup history after trouncing Thailand 13-0. The Americans scored 10 times in the second half, with Alex Morgan scoring five times in what was a day to remember.
In this one, the U.S. fully expects to win comfortably (even with some of its stars on the bench), while Chile needs a draw to feel good about its chances of advancing as a third-place team. So far, France, Germany, Italy, England, Netherlands, Canada and Sweden have advanced to the next round.
The match will begin at 12 p.m. ET and you can watch it on fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
