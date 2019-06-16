USWNT vs. Chile score, live updates: Carli Lloyd, USA soccer have another big lead at 2019 Women's World Cup

The United States women's national team's second game day arrives Sunday as a revamped lineup led by Carli Lloyd takes on Chile. The U.S. can book its ticket to the next round with a victory and is heavily favored in this one, going up against a South American side that lost the opener 2-0 to Sweden and only had one shot on goal.

The U.S., meanwhile, is coming off the biggest victory in World Cup history after trouncing Thailand 13-0. The Americans scored 10 times in the second half, with Alex Morgan scoring five times in what was a day to remember.

In this one, the U.S. fully expects to win comfortably (even with some of its stars on the bench), while Chile needs a draw to feel good about its chances of advancing as a third-place team. So far, France, Germany, Italy, England, Netherlands, Canada and Sweden have advanced to the next round.

The match will begin at 12 p.m. ET

