USWNT vs. England: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in Spanish live stream, TV channel, watch online

The United States women's national team will play for a spot in the 2019 Women's World Cup Final when it faces England on Tuesday in the tournament's first semifinal. The winner moves on to Sunday's final to take on either the Netherlands or Sweden. The U.S. is rolling with an undefeated record, having just knocked off host France 2-1 in the quarterfinals on Friday. England, meanwhile, is coming off a 3-0 win over Norway to advance to the semifinals. England has been to the semis of the last two World Cups, while the United States could become the first nation to make three straight Women's World Cup finals.

Tuesday's match, which you can watch on fuboTV (Try for free), will be broadcast in the United States in both English and Spanish live from Lyon. Kick off is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Here's how you can watch the match in Spanish or English.

USA vs. England in Spanish or English

When : Tuesday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 2 at 3 p.m. ET TV channel : Telemundo (Spanish) and Fox (English)



: Telemundo (Spanish) and Fox (English) Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Fubo will also be offering the game in 4K in English, but you must have a compatible television and streaming device, as well as a strong internet signal.

