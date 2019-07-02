USWNT vs. England: FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup pick, prediction, TV channel, live stream, watch USA online, info

The United States women's national team continues its journey toward a repeat at the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday when it takes on a talented England team in the semifinals in Lyon, France. The winner will move on to Sunday's championship game to take on either the Netherlands or Sweden. The loser will play in the third-place game on Saturday. No team has ever reached the Women's World Cup final three straight times. After losing the 2011 final in penalty kicks and winning the 2015 final (both games against Japan), the United States can become the first team to reach that mark with a win over the Lionesses on Tuesday.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup semifinal: USWNT vs. England

Date : Tuesday, July 2



: Tuesday, July 2 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade de Lyon -- Lyon, France



: Stade de Lyon -- Lyon, France TV channel : Fox and Telemundo



: Fox and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA -0.5 (-120) | England +0.5 (+100) | O/U: 2.5

So who wins England vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the England vs. USA money line you need to be all over Tuesday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.

USWNT has big decision to make in the midfield

Jill Ellis has four talented midfielders (Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Samantha Mewis, Julie Ertz ) with only three spots to fill in the starting lineup, which obviously means at least one will start on the bench against England. Ellis has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to depth and building a starting XI. It almost feels like there's no losing combination for Ellis, though that still doesn't take away the fact that she has a tough call to make. Our Sean Wagner-McGough makes the case as to why Rose Lavelle can't afford to be dropped on Tuesday and what her creativity in the middle of the park fuels the USWNT's attack.

What will USWNT's starting lineup look like?

That remains to be seen, because coach Jill Ellis really has made changes since the opener against Thailand. Whether it be over rest, injuries, potential suspension or preference, we haven't really seen the perceived starting 11 in a while. The expectation was to see it against France but Ellis surprisingly started Sam Mewis over Lindsey Horan, and it worked out fine. Now against an England team that is clinical and dominates possession in the middle of the park, it makes perfect sense for Horan to slide back into the starting lineup. Here's how I imagine they'll line up:

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

Each team's path to the semifinals

USA: The United States has yet to trail this tournament and has only conceded twice. The first conceded goal came against Spain on a boneheaded play in the round of 16 and the second came against France in the quarterfinals when the team was already up 2-0 in the final 10 minutes. The goal allowed against Spain was the only time the U.S. has gone to the locker room leveled in this tournament.Thanks to some weak competition in the first games and some versatility that has led to a mixture of different lineups, every position player has seen playing time.

Ellis' squad has wins over Thailand (13-0), Chile (3-0), Sweden (2-0), Spain (2-1) and France (2-1).

The U.S. has won 11 consecutive matches and extended its unbeaten streak to 13 this year in all competitions. No win was more important and impressive than the one that came against France in the quarters. After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the U.S. could have won by more, but it was expected that France would get back in the game. The Americans showed discipline to hold on, limit mistakes and earn their most impressive win of the tournament.

Here's a look at the highlights:

England: This team did just enough to get by in the group stage. It edged an over-matched Scottish team, barely defeated a below-average Argentine side and beat Japan 2-0 despite getting outplayed by the Nadeshiko. Fast-forward to the knockout stage and it's been a different story for the Lionesses.

A win over Cameroon in the round of 16 saw England lead 2-0 at the break to all but end the game, and then it dominated an underrated Norwegian team in the quarterfinal with precise passing and countless chances. England hasn't conceded in 371 minutes -- not since the opening match of the Women's World Cup.

Phil Neville's squad has wins over Scotland (2-1), Argentina (1-0), Japan (2-0), Cameroon (3-0) and Norway (3-0). Here's how they looked in the win over Norway.

Three top scorers will take center stage

Four players at the 2019 Women's World Cup have a tournament-high five goals (here's the full Golden Boot leaderboard), and three of those players will be featured in this clash. USA's Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will face England's Ellen White. Morgan had five goals in the first game against Thailand. Rapinoe is the hottest scorer in the tournament with four goals in her last two games. White has scored in the last three games, with four of her five goals coming over that span.

It's a battle of top attacking talent, and while nothing is more important than getting the win, it also could be a huge turning point in the Golden Boot race.

England seems to think it has the world's best player

Who is the world's best player? Could it be Rapinoe? Perhaps it's Australia's Sam Kerr or Norway's Ada Hegerberg, who sat out the Women's World Cup. If you ask England coach Phil Neville, it's Lucy Bronze. The 27-year-old Lyon defender, who played at college soccer at North Carolina and also has played professionally for Everton, Liverpool and Manchester City, is one of the most complete defenders in the world. Strong in the air and terrific at timing her tackles, she is also quite the scorer, all things considered. She's got eight goals for the national team and 21 more in her young career on the club level.

Neville spoke about Bronze after England's win over Norway, giving her the highest of praise.

"I think what you've seen tonight is that Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world."@Lionesses' manager Phil Neville had some high praise for his right back after today's win. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/KvCwuGQHDH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 27, 2019

"Well, I think what you've seen tonight, you've seen that Lucy Bronze is the best player in the world," Neville said after her dominant defensive performance and a goal. "Without a shadow of a doubt. I've said it once, I've said it three times. There's no player like her in the world. There's no player that's got her athleticism, her quality. I'm very lucky. I played full-back, but never, never, ever to that level she plays at. She's the best player in the world."

Here's what happened last time these team met

This will be the second meeting between the U.S. and England this calendar year. They met in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup, a 2-2 draw on March 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. The U.S. took the lead 1-0 on a Rapinoe goal, only to see Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris score for England in the 50th minute. Tobin Heath found the equalizer in the 67th, and though the score was even, the game was far from it. The U.S. won the battle of possession, had 20 shots to England's six, and looked like the more dangerous team for much of the match. Here's a look at the game:

Spygate scandal in the Women's World Cup?



The venue of the England-United States semifinal is the same for Sunday's Women's World Cup final. This means that the winner of the Tuesday's match won't need to travel anywhere for Sunday -- but the winning team may need to move into a different hotel. The United States is two wins away from a repeat and we're talking about hotels.

The coach of the England women's national team claims the United States breached "etiquette" this week when it had two of its staff members at the Lionesses' hotel. Here's what Neville had to say:

#Eng's Phil Neville on #USA: 'It's not something that we'd do, send somebody around to another team's hotel … I actually found it quite funny. I just thought: what are they doing?' #FifaWWC pic.twitter.com/xgqLXCE6yE — Guardian sport (@guardian_sport) July 1, 2019

The fact of the matter is that FIFA dictates hotel arrangements whether home or away, and if the U.S. beats England on Tuesday, the team will be required to move into the hotel in which England is staying. Jill Ellis told reporters that her staffers were scoping out the hotel in case her team advanced to the final on July 7. The incident in England tabloids and papers is being dubbed as "Spygate," but that assessment appears to be way off the mark.

Nothing to see here!

Prediction



Megan Rapinoe scores again, Alex Morgan gets the winner, and the Americans advance to their third consecutive Women's World Cup final.

Pick: United States 2, England 1