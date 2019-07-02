USWNT vs. England score: Live updates as USA soccer and Lionesses square off in Women's World Cup semifinals

The United States women's national team squares off against England in the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup. Both teams are back in the semifinals after making it there four years ago in Canada. The English national team has yet to make an appearance in the Women's World Cup final. The Americans, on the other hand, are looking to become the first team to reach three consecutive finals as they look to defend their 2014 title.

Both teams reached the semifinal round without losing a game or trailing in this tournament. In fact, England has only conceded once and that came in the 79th minute of its opening match of the tournament against Scotland. That's 371 minutes of play since the last time someone has scored a goal on the Lionesses. The USWNT, meanwhile, has conceded only two goals this tournament, and in back-to-back knockout stage games, no less.

Megan Rapinoe has been on an incredible run, scoring four of her five goals this tournament in the past two games, soaring to the top of the Golden Boot leaderboard with three other players. She's been the savior for the team, along with the rock-solid midfield play of Julie Ertz, Rose Lavelle, Sam Mewis and others.

The United States is a half-goal favorite entering the 3 p.m. ET kickoff in Lyon, France -- stream in English and Spanish via fuboTV (Try for free). The winner will get to stay in town (possibly in the same hotel as the Lionesses, which irked coach Phil Neville and the English tabloids) for Sunday's big final at Stade de Lyon.

So who wins England vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the England vs. USA money line you need to be all over Tuesday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.