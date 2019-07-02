USWNT vs. England score: Live updates as USA soccer and Lionesses tied at 1-1 in Women's World Cup semifinals

The United States women's national team is battling England in the semifinals of the 2019 Women's World Cup on Wednesday in Lyon, France. Both teams are back in the semifinals after making it there four years ago in Canada. The English national team has yet to make an appearance in the Women's World Cup final. The Americans, on the other hand, are looking to become the first team to reach three consecutive finals as they look to defend their 2015 title.

The U.S. entered the game having scored in the first 12 minutes of every game at this tournament, and can you guess what they did? Just 10 minutes in, Christen Press opened the scoring with a fine header off a cross from Kelley O'Hara. Press started in place of Megan Rapinoe, who didn't warm up with the rest of the team and could be nursing an injury. The lead was short-lived thanks to Ellen White, who scored her sixth goal of the tournament in the 19th minute to bring this match back to level terms.

The United States is a half-goal favorite entering the 3 p.m. ET kickoff in Lyon, France -- stream in English and Spanish via fuboTV (Try for free). The winner will get to stay in town (possibly in the same hotel as the Lionesses, which irked coach Phil Neville and the English tabloids) for Sunday's big final at Stade de Lyon.

So who wins England vs. USA? And where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the England vs. USA money line you need to be all over Tuesday, all from an expert who created a model that's returned a 2,000 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.