USWNT vs. England starting lineups: Megan Rapinoe on the bench, out of warmups for USA

When the United States women's national team takes on England at 3 p.m. ET in the Women's World Cup semifinals -- stream via fuboTV -- there will be familiar face on the bench for Jill Ellis. After scoring a brace in back-to-back games and soaring atop the Golden Boot leaderboard with five goals this tournament, Megan Rapinoe will start the game on the bench in favor of Christen Press. The team has not provided a reason for the change, and we likely won't hear much until the match is over.

USWNT starting lineup

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Christen Press (FWD)

As expected, Lindsey Horan slides back into the starting XI, but it's not the most surprising move made thanks to Rapinoe's benching. Press is more than capable of handling the load at left wing and the United States is incredibly deep with depth on the bench. Rapinoe, it appears, is out of the lineup due to an injury. The American star was not taking part in warm ups with her teammates and her right hamstring was taped at the USA practice on Tuesday.

Here's a look at Rapinoe with her leg tapped at Tuesday's training.

Rapinoe was wearing tape on her right hamstring during practice yesterday. Photo: Laurent Cipriani, Associated Press. pic.twitter.com/tYMVd5f5N5 — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 2, 2019

England starting lineup

Carly Telford starting for Karen Bardsley is the big surprise, and that move comes as the result of an injury, according to Talk Sport.

BREAKING TEAM NEWS: #Lionesses team news - England have to make a Goalkeeper switch ahead of a huge semi final..



Carly Telford starts in goal, Karen Bardsley has a hamstring injury.#ENG #USA #ENGUSA #FIFAWWC @talksport — Sam Matterface (@sammatterface) July 2, 2019

You can follow live updates of the USA-England match here.