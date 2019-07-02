USWNT vs. England starting lineups: Megan Rapinoe on the bench, out of warmups for USA
After scoring four goals in the past two games, Megan Rapinoe is on the bench for the semifinal against England
When the United States women's national team takes on England at 3 p.m. ET in the Women's World Cup semifinals -- stream via fuboTV -- there will be familiar face on the bench for Jill Ellis. After scoring a brace in back-to-back games and soaring atop the Golden Boot leaderboard with five goals this tournament, Megan Rapinoe will start the game on the bench in favor of Christen Press. The team has not provided a reason for the change, and we likely won't hear much until the match is over.
USWNT starting lineup
- Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Christen Press (FWD)
As expected, Lindsey Horan slides back into the starting XI, but it's not the most surprising move made thanks to Rapinoe's benching. Press is more than capable of handling the load at left wing and the United States is incredibly deep with depth on the bench. Rapinoe, it appears, is out of the lineup due to an injury. The American star was not taking part in warm ups with her teammates and her right hamstring was taped at the USA practice on Tuesday.
Here's a look at Rapinoe with her leg tapped at Tuesday's training.
England starting lineup
Carly Telford starting for Karen Bardsley is the big surprise, and that move comes as the result of an injury, according to Talk Sport.
-
LIVE: USWNT takes on England in semis
The Americans are a win away from their third consecutive trip to the FIFA Women's World Cup...
-
Women's World Cup: USWNT-England preview
The United States is looking to make its third straight Women's World Cup final with a win...
-
How to watch USWNT in Spanish
Here's how to watch the game in English or Spanish
-
WWC odds: USA favorites vs. England
The USWNT is trying to punch its ticket to the July 7 title game
-
Betting odds for 2019 Women's World Cup
The U.S. is entering a huge showdown with England on Tuesday
-
5 reasons why USWNT will win World Cup
The United States women's national team is the No. 1 ranked team in the world by FIFA