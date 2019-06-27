USWNT vs. France: How to stream, watch Women's World Cup quarterfinal in Spanish, 4K and English

The United States women's national team will be back in action on Friday in the 2019 Women's World Cup semifinals when the squad takes on France at 3 p.m. ET. The winner moves on to face England in the semifinals on Tuesday. The U.S. is coming off a 2-1 win over Spain in the Round of 16, while France beat Brazil by the same scoreline in extra time.

It's the most-anticipated match so far at the 2019 Women's World Cup as the United States and France enter the game with better odds than any other team of lifting the trophy on July 7.

For those looking to watch the match, here is how you can do so both in Spanish and English:

How to watch in Spanish

The match will air on Universo in Spanish, while it will also be available via the Telemundo Deportes app. You can watch the game in Spanish via fuboTV (Try for free).

How to watch in English

The English feed will be carried by Fox's national feed, not FS1. It will also be available on the Fox Sports Go app. You can watch the game in English also with fuboTV (Try for free).

Is there a 4K feed available?

Yes there is. With fuboTV, you can see the match in 4K in English, assuming you have a compatible streaming device and television. You can find out more about that here.