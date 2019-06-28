USWNT vs. France score: Live Women's World Cup updates as Rapinoe gives USA soccer 2-0 lead

The United States women's national team is playing France in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal in Paris and leads 2-0. The sold-out crowd saw quite the start from the Americans as Megan Rapinoe scored for the U.S. just five minutes in to take an early advantage. It was from a free kick on the left from an angle more suited for a cross, and she went with a low, driven ball in front of goal that founds its way in, setting the tone early. It was an entertaining first half with few good chances.

In the second half, the U.S. was struggling to deal with France, which was constantly knocking on the door for an equalizer. On the counter, however, the U.S. doubled up the score with Rapinoe finish from a Tobin Heath cross inside the box with 25 minutes to go.

