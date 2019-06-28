USWNT vs. France score: Live Women's World Cup updates as USA soccer jumps ahead on Rapinoe's free kick goal

The United States women's national team is playing France in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal in Paris at 3 p.m. It's a matchup fit for a final, featuring the reigning champions and the hosts of the tournament -- ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in our latest Power Rankings -- playing in front of an expected sold-out crowd at the Parc des Princes.

The sold-out crowd saw quite the start. Megan Rapinoe scored for the U.S. just five minutes in to take a 1-0 lead. It was from a free kick on the left from an angle more suited for a cross, and she went with a low, driven ball in front of goal that founds its way in, setting the tone early. Follow the game below with our live updates.

The U.S. enters after a shaky performance against Spain in the round of 16, needing two penalty kicks to secure a 2-1 victory. Hope Solo said her former team was lucky to have advanced to the quarters following a soft penalty call. On the other hand, France needed 120 minutes to dispatch Brazil, 2-1, in extra time. For the complete match preview, please click here. To find out how to watch in Spanish, English or 4K, click here.

Lindsey Horan is on the bench, and the U.S. will line up as follows:

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Sam Mewis (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

