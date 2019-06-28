USWNT vs. France score: USA soccer advances to Women's World Cup semifinals thanks to two Rapinoe goals
The reigning Women's World Cup champs knocked off the hosts and is two wins away from another title
The United States women's national team passed its toughest test thus far at the 2019 Women's World Cup to keep its hopes of a repeat alive. Taking on host France in Paris, the U.S. got two goals from Megan Rapinoe to beat the tournament hosts, 2-1, to advance to the semifinals. It's the eighth consecutive trip to the World Cup semis for the United States. For perspective, there have only been eight Women's World Cup tournament ever.
It was all U.S. in the first half, thanks to a free-kick goal by Rapinoe, who scored a brace in back-to-back games. The Americans had to weather the storm a bit after going up 2-0 and conceding a set-piece header from Wendie Renard with nine minutes to go.
Rapinoe scored just five minutes in on this free kick to give the U.S. a ton of momentum.
Then in the 65th minute, Rapinoe finished a ball from Tobin Heath to give the U.S. just a little breathing room.
Renard's header on a set piece with just under 10 minutes to go came after a dominant run in which France created chance after chance. The U.S. defended with all 11 players and managed to hold on to get the job done to knock off the hosts. The U.S. will now take on England on Tuesday in the first semifinal. The Americans will look to punch a ticket to its third straight Women's World Cup final.
