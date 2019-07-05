USWNT vs. Netherlands: FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup final live stream, watch online, TV channel, odds, prediction

The United States women's national team is one win away from becoming World Cup champs for the fourth time. The 2019 Women's World Cup final is set for Lyon, France, on Sunday as the U.S. takes on the Netherlands. The United States enters as the favorite, making its third straight final, while the Dutch are in the final for the first time and looking to build upon their Euro 2017 glory two years ago.

Megan Rapinoe is expected to play for the U.S. after missing the semifinals, as the Dutch face an uphill battle and look to pull off arguably the biggest upset in Women's World Cup final history.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup Final: USA vs. Netherlands

Date : Sunday, July 7



: Sunday, July 7 Time : 11 a.m. ET



: 11 a.m. ET Location : Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France



: Stade de Lyon in Lyon, France TV channel : Fox and Telemundo



: Fox and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA -1 (-145) | Netherlands +1 (+125) | O/U: 2.5

USA's projected starting lineup

Rapinoe has been training and is expected to play, though it remains to be seen if she starts or comes off the bench. All signs point to her starting in what could be her final World Cup game for the U.S.

Here's how I think the U.S. will line up: Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

That's the strongest lineup on paper that the U.S. can field, and there's no game where it is needed more than the biggest game of their lives.

Each team's path to the final

USA: The United States has yet to trail this tournament but has conceded in three straight games, handling adversity masterfully in each match after not allowing a goal in the group stage.

Jill Ellis' squad has wins over Thailand (13-0), Chile (3-0), Sweden (2-0), Spain (2-1) and France (2-1) and England (2-1).

The U.S. has won 12 consecutive matches and extended its unbeaten streak to 14 this year in all competitions. Ellis is still undefeated as a coach at the World Cup.

Netherlands: Like the U.S., the Dutch haven't lost. They've run through the knockout stage and are beaming with confidence, securing wins over Japan and Sweden in the process. They haven't conceded a goal in 227 minutes.

Here's how the Dutch got here: New Zealand (1-0), Cameroon (3-1), Canada (2-1), Japan (2-1), Italy (2-0), Sweden (1-0).

Experience against the inexperienced

Sixteen of the 23 players on the Dutch women's national team are aged 26 or younger. That's a young squad that will likely be a favorite at the 2023 World Cup if they continue to trend upwards. However, this is the team's debut in a World Cup final and just their second ever World Cup appearance. For many players on the U.S., this is the second or third final, and that experience is a huge boost in confidence.

Six of projected starters for the U.S. are over 30, including all three in attack in Heath, Rapinoe and Morgan, the last having just turned 30 on July 2. The concern would be if the U.S. had an old defense that was a step slow going up against a talented Dutch attack, but in games like these you want experience in the final third, and no team in this competition has more than the Americans.

It's the veterans against the newcomers, and the veterans are expected to finish the day on top.

Two prolific attackers to watch

The two Dutch players the Americans have to be careful about are Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens. Both are prolific in front of goal and form arguably the best attack in the tournament behind what the U.S. has. Miedema is a 22-year-old striker who plays for Arsenal, and with 61 goals ,she is the nation's top scorer all time. That's right -- at 22, she's the best goal scorer the country has ever produced.

Martens is a star for Barcelona who can create for herself and also sets up teammates brilliantly. The 26-year-old is technically gifted, speedy, strong and is one of the world's top players. Expect the U.S. to potentially double-team Martens and try to get the ball off of her feet, as many teams try to do with fellow Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Prediction



Alex Morgan and Tobin Heath score in the second half as the U.S. wins the World Cup title comfortably.

Pick: United States 3, Netherlands 1