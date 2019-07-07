USWNT vs. Netherlands score: Live updates from USA soccer in 2019 Women's World Cup final

Four years in the making has led to this moment for the United States women's national team. The U.S. will play in the 2019 Women's World Cup final on Sunday, taking on surprise finalist the Netherlands in Lyon, France. The U.S. is in its third straight final and aiming to go back-to-back, while the Dutch will play in their first World Cup final, trying to build upon their title at Euro 2017.

The U.S. is coming off a 2-1 win over England in the semifinals, while the Netherlands needed extra time to beat Sweden and advance. The game will go to 30 minutes of extra time if tied after regulation, and then penalty kicks will be used if nobody has the lead after potentially playing 120 minutes. Megan Rapinoe is back in the lineup for the Americans after the star missed the semifinal win vs. England with a hamstring injury.

The U.S. has three World Cup titles, more than any nation, and could add a fourth. Coach Jill Ellis could also become the first coach to win two World Cup titles. You can watch the match at 11 a.m. ET on fuboTV (Try for free). To find out how to watch in 4K or in Spanish, click here. You can find our complete match preview here.

