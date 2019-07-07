USWNT vs. Netherlands score: USA soccer captures back-to-back Women's World Cup titles as Megan Rapinoe scores again
It's a record fourth title for the Americans and their second in a row
For the fourth time in history and second time in a row, the United States women's national team is the world's best. On Sunday in Lyon, France, the Americans beat the Netherlands 2-0 in the final of the 2019 Women's World Cup. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both scored in the second half, as Jill Ellis remained undefeated at World Cups and became the first manager to win the tournament twice.
The game was tied 0-0 at half time after the USWNT came close to scoring multiple times in the first 45 minutes. It felt like one of those games where the ball just wouldn't go in, and that could have meant big trouble for USA. However, a penalty kick was awarded on the hour mark after Alex Morgan was dangerously taken down in the box with a high boot. It was confirmed by Video Assistant Referee, and Rapinoe finished it carefully for the winning goal.
Here it is:
Then, just eight minutes later, Rose Lavelle pulled off a bit of magic with a great run from near midfield. She cut at the top of the box and finished brilliantly with her left foot to make it 2-0. Here's her goal:
The Dutch never felt like much of a threat to score, and the U.S. could have won this by much more, but all the Americans wanted was to lift the trophy again, and they did just that.
CBS Sports has a recap, highlights and analysis in our live blog. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
