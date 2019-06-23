USWNT vs. Spain: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

FOX - FS1 - FS1 -

The United States women's national team faces Spain on Monday in the round of 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup, and now the tournament really starts for Jill Ellis and company. It's win or go home as the red, white and blue look to repeat as World Cup champs after cruising through the group stage with really no trouble at all. On the tough side of the bracket and likely facing France in the quarterfinals, the U.S. is the heavy favorite to move on from this match with the Europeans failing to really convince in the group stage.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: USWNT vs. Spain

Date : Monday, June 24



: Monday, June 24 Time : 12 p.m. ET



: 12 p.m. ET Location : Stade Auguste-Delaune II



: Stade Auguste-Delaune II TV channel : FS1, Telemundo and NBCSN



: FS1, Telemundo and NBCSN Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USWNT -1.5 (+115) | Spain +1.5 (-135) | O/U: 2.5

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

World Cup path

USA: Beat Thailand (13-0), Chile (3-0) and Sweden (2-0)

Spain: Beat South Africa (3-1), lost to Germany (1-0) and drew China (0-0)

How will USA line up?

Assuming the U.S. goes with a full-strength lineup, with coach Jill Ellis saying that Julie Ertz and Alex Morgan are good to go after injury concerns last time out, this is how the U.S. will likely line up.

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

There's always the chance that Ellis feels confident enough about playing reserves to give some other players some rest before a quarterfinal showdown, but it feels a bit risky at this stage and seems unlikely. Maybe Carli Lloyd gets the start over Morgan if she isn't 100 percent fit, but the expectation is for Morgan to join Rapinoe and Heath up top.

#USWNT news conference happening now. Jill Ellis says Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz are both “fine.” #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/fbDhF7OfgG — Alicia Rose DelGallo (@OSAliciaD) June 23, 2019

USA vs. Spain history

This is just the second meeting all-time between the two countries.

The previous match was actually this year, back on Jan. 22. It was a 1-0 win for the U.S. with a goal from Christen Press in the 54th minute.

That match saw the U.S. record nine shots to Spain's four, and 22 of the 25 players for Spain that day are on the World Cup roster.

Sixteen of the 17 players who played for the U.S. in that game are on this current World Cup roster.

Don't mind us we'll be just be here watching this bit of @ChristenPress magic ✨ on a loop.



Tomorrow can't come soon enough! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/y9bOTNfzrH — U.S. Soccer WNT (@USWNT) June 23, 2019

Could Spain dethrone the U.S.?

Spain is ranked No. 13 in the world, and this is the country's second ever World Cup after making it for the first time in 2015. The head coach is Jorge Vilda, who was nominated for FIFA World Coach of the year on the women's side in 2014 after a great run that saw him lead the U-17 team to back-to-back UEFA titles.

The team likes to play the style that Spain is known for -- possession, short passes, quick movements and lots of shots. Spain just had some trouble doing so, going up against stellar defenses like Germany and China in the group stage. Spain has won just two of its last seven games, but faced World Cup teams in all of those matches, only beating Cameroon in a friendly and South Africa in the group stage.

The player to watch is striker Jennifer Hermoso, a 29-year-old striker who plays for Atletico Madrid. She played for Barcelona and PSG in the past and has 30 goals for Spain in 68 games. She is nine goals away from becoming Spain's all-time scorer.

USWNT vs. Spain prediction

The U.S. keeps another clean sheet and gets into the quarterfinals with little trouble as they shut down Hermoso.

Pick: USA 3, Spain 0