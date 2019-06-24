USWNT vs. Spain player grades: Rapinoe keeps USA alive at Women's World Cup despite Jill Ellis' questionable moves

The United States women's national team squeaked through to the quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup on Monday, beating Spain 2-1 behind two penalty goals from Megan Rapinoe. It was the USA's toughest test thus far in the tournament and a major wake-up call ahead of a quarterfinal showdown against France, the hosts, on Friday -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). For a complete look at the schedule, click here. Let's take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from Monday's performance. Here are the grades for USWNT vs. Spain:

Starters

Alyssa Naeher (goalkeeper): Really sloppy and silly error to give up the first goal. Not a costly mistake in the end. Came out well on crosses but wasn't forced to do a whole lot. Grade: C

SPAIN ANSWER RIGHT BACK! 😳



Jenni Hermoso makes the U.S. pay for the turnover and it's 1-1 inside 10 minutes. What a start to this one! #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/G1zwO1ZLYw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Kelley O'Hara (right back): Most of the action went down the right, so she wasn't incredibly involved. Did well with her passes and made a couple good tackles. Grade: B

Abby Dahlkemper (center back): Sturdy, calm and poised. Cleared the ball well, quick to get the ball off of her feet and led at the back. Grade: A

Becky Sauerbrunn (center back): Didn't do well on Spain's goal, but most of the blame has to fall on Naeher. She was put in a really bad spot that doesn't make her look good. Otherwise a strong outing. Grade: B

Crystal Dunn (left back): She is just a machine who doesn't lose any fuel. Runs with the best of them, fights for every ball, and it's that intensity that sets the tone. A quality display from her at left back. Grade: B+

Julie Ertz (center mid): Wasted a really good chance in the first half but was the leader in the middle. Kept the team organized, directed where to play and didn't let much get past her. Grade: B

Samantha Mewis (left mid): Got the ball off of her feet quick to find teammates, but there were a couple times where keeping it herself and going at goal might have been the better option. Did well to replace Lindsey Horan. Grade: B

Rose Lavelle (right mid): Caught out of position a time or two in defense, but her smart hustle for the ball in the second half got the game-winning penalty kick called. Not her finest game, just like the team, but she was good enough. Grade: B

Best chance of the 2nd half so far falls to Rose Lavelle, but her rip from distance goes just over. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/p4YfysHuCW — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Tobin Heath (right wing): Struggled with Spain's physical play but did brilliantly to settle the ball and get that first penalty. Didn't get to run at goal as much as she would have liked and at times took a touch too many. Grade: B-

Megan Rapinoe (left wing): Really great on Monday. Slick moves, smart passes, and super confident from the spot to get two goals. The hero. Grade: A

Same penalty taker, same result! 🇺🇸@mPinoe showing nerves of steel from the penalty spot! 💪 #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/2aLSSc0VJy — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Alex Morgan (striker): She didn't seem fit. Took a knee at midfield in the first half to receive medical attention and was on the ground what felt like 15 times. Could never get into the match. Grade: C-

“It was incredible to see the heart of this team. We haven't been tested like this for a while.”@alexmorgan13 talks with @Alex_Curry about today's win, that final penalty, and looks ahead to France ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cRLAc5yOxp — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Subs

Carli Lloyd (striker): Only got five minutes off the bench -- not enough to make an impact. Grade: Incomplete

Lindsey Horan (right mid): She was an 89th minute sub for Lavelle. Grade: Incomplete

Christen Press (left wing): A time-wasting sub that came on in the seventh minute of added time. Grade: Incomplete

Coach

Jill Ellis: So many questions. Why wait so late to put on fresh legs? Why bring on Horan at all? Why didn't Morgan come off earlier? Playing with fire in this one and got lucky. Grade: D