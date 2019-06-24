USWNT vs. Spain score: Live updates as Rapinoe penalty gives USA soccer late lead in Women's World Cup 2019 round of 16

The United States women's national team is closing in on booking its ticket to the Women's World Cup quarterfinals. USA went into the halftime break knotted at 1-1 against Spain in the round of 16 thanks to a Megan Rapinoe penalty kick goal and a Jennifer Hermoso curler that came from a goalkeeping howler. The match appeared headed for extra time until a game-changing penalty kick call was made. Rose Lavelle went down in the box on a challenge before Rapinoe converted her second penalty to give the U.S. the 2-1 lead in the 76th minute.

The U.S. entered this one as a 1.5-goal favorite to move on, according to Vegas oddsmakers. The winner will get the chance to battle against France, the tournament hosts, in the quarterfinals. Spain has never made the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup, while the United States has made to the semifinal round of every Women's World Cup. Kickoff was at 12 p.m. ET from Reims, France, with the match being available for stream in English or Spanish via fuboTV (Try for free).

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.