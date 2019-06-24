USWNT vs. Spain score: Live updates as USA soccer plays round of 16 elimination game in Women's World Cup 2019

It's win or go home from here on out for the United States women's national team at the Women's World Cup in France

The United States women's national team takes on Spain in the 2019 World Cup round of 16 on Monday. The stakes are higher than ever because from here on out, its win or go home. The U.S. enters the game 3-0-0 with 18 goals scored in the group stage -- a World Cup record. Spain went 1-1-1 and is coming off a 0-0 draw with China, and it hasn't scored a goal in its last two matches. The U.S. still hasn't conceded a goal in 270 minutes at the tournament. 

The U.S. enters this one as a 1.5-goal favorite to move on, according to Vegas oddsmakers, with the winner getting the chance to battle against France, the tournament hosts, in the quarterfinals. Spain has never made the quarterfinals of the Women's World Cup, while the United States has made to the semifinal round of every Women's World Cup. Kickoff is at 12 p.m. ET from Reims, France, and can be streamed in English or Spanish via fuboTV (Try for free). 

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.    

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

