USWNT vs. Spain score: USA soccer survives World Cup scare behind Megan Rapinoe's two penalty kick goals
It wasn't easy, but the U.S. is moving on to face France
The United States women's national team survived and advanced. In its most intense match at the 2019 Women's World Cup, one that was much closer than anyone predicted, the U.S. needed two penalty kicks to beat Spain, 2-1. Megan Rapinoe scored both of them, one in each half, as the U.S. conceded for the first time in the tournament (and for the first time in 647 minutes dating back to an April friendly vs. Australia) and had trouble with an overly physical Spanish side.
The U.S. was the stronger team throughout but didn't create as many golden chances as they had in previous games, but they live to fight another day and will now play host France in the quarterfinals.
The USWNT scored just seven minutes into the game but conceded minutes later on a misplay by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher and defender Becky Sauerbrunn at the back. Jenni Hermoso, Spain's star, made the most of the error and found the back of the net for the equalizer.
Then in the second half, Rose Lavelle was taken down in the box, VAR confirmed the penalty and Rapinoe made it 2-1 with 14 minutes left in the game.
The U.S. becomes the first non-European team to quality for the quarterfinals of the cup and will face France at 3 p.m. on Friday. You can see that game on fuboTV (Try for free).
