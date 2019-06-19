USWNT vs. Sweden: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

The United States women's national team faces a familiar foe on Thursday when they battle Sweden in the final group stage game at the 2019 Women's World Cup. First place in Group F is on the line with both teams entering the game with six points, though the U.S. has a considerable advantage when it comes to goal different. The U.S. beat Thailand 13-0 before beating Chile 3-0, while Sweden beat Chile 2-0 and took down Thailand 5-1.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Women's World Cup: USWNT vs. Sweden

Date : Thursday, June 20



: Thursday, June 20 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade Oceane -- Le Havre, France



: Stade Oceane -- Le Havre, France TV channel : Fox and Telemundo



: Fox and Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: USA -1.5 (-125) | Sweden +1.5 (+105) | Draw +490 | O/U: 2.5

Group stage scenarios

The U.S. wins the group with:

A win

A draw

The U.S. finishes second in the group with:

A loss

How the U.S. will line up

We still haven't seen a full-strength USWNT at the tournament. Becky Sauerbrunn didn't play in the opener against Thailand due to injury, and the coach Jill Ellis went heavy with substitutes in the second match against Chile. Because this is a really important match ahead of the knockout stage, I'd expect to see a full-strength team. Here's how Ellis will probably line up her squad:

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Julie Ertz (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

What to know about Sweden?

Sweden is ranked No. 9 in the world by FIFA and No. 5 in UEFA. The Swedes, like the Americans, have been to every Women's World Cup that has ever taken place, with a second-place finish in 2003 being their best result. No two teams have matched up as many times in the Women's World Cup as these two teams. Sweden is 6-21-11 in head-to-head meetings against the U.S. in any competition.

The Swedes have veteran Nilla Fischer and Linda Sembrant leading the way in the back, but there is also some young talent like Chelsea's Magdalena Eriksson. The midfield is as experienced as any team in the tournament, and up top is where this team has its weak spot. No player up top has more than 17 goals for the national team, with Sofia Jakobsson having 17 in 100 matches.

What history says about USWNT vs. Sweden

This will be the fifth consecutive Women's World Cup in which the U.S. has played Sweden. The two sides actually met in the inaugural Women's World Cup match in 1991, and have also met in the group stages back in 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 and now this year. USA is 3-1-1 against Sweden in the Women's World Cup.

Their biggest game as of late was in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Summer Olympics, with Sweden bouncing the U.S. in penalty kicks despite the U.S. recording 27 shots to Sweden's six.

Most recently, they played on June 8, 2017 in Gothenburg with Rose Lavelle scoring the lone goal in USA's 1-0 friendly win.

In their last 13 matches, the U.S. is 5-3-5 against Sweden.

Do we know who and when USA will play next?

All that is known is that the U.S. will play in the round of 16 next Monday, June 24. If the U.S. wins the group, the team will take on Spain in Reims. If the U.S. loses to Sweden, the opponent will be either Canada or the Netherlands in Paris.

Prediction

The game is physical, emotional and at times hectic. Sweden strikes first, but the U.S. responds with goals from Morgan and Heath to win.

Pick: USWNT 2, Sweden 1