USWNT vs. Sweden player grades: Lindsey Horan, Tobin Heath come up big in another USA World Cup victory

The United States women's national team won Group F at the 2019 World Cup on Thursday with a convincing 2-0 victory over European rival Sweden. Lindsey Horan scored the winner while Tobin Heath created the second one, allowing the U.S. to move on to the round of 16 as the group winner.

Next up: Spain on Monday. But first, with the group stage wrapping up, here's a look at the grades for USWNT players based on Thursday's performance.

Starters

Alyssa Naeher (goalkeeper): She was forced into just two saves but handled them pretty well. Only natural to wonder how she'll fair against a big dog like France, but she's earned the right to be the starter.

Grade: B

Kelley O'Hara (right back): Such a calm presence down the right. Did so well find her teammates and break lines. Never felt like anything was getting past her.

Grade: A

Abby Dahlkemper (center back): A rock at the back that just handled everything with ease. Strong in the air and on the ground. It was a fine display from her.

Grade: A

Becky Sauerbrunn (center back): Not tested a whole lot but did well. Kept the backline organized and had a few quality clearances.

Grade: B

Crystal Dunn (left back): An animal with her speed and fight, but she gave up a bit too much space down the right after being caught too far in. Not great, but something to learn from.

Grade: C+

Lindsey Horan (center mid): Scored the game winner, and her ability to check to the ball and play one touch to the other side of the field greatly boosted the team's ability to get forward down the flanks. The leader in the middle in this one.

Grade: A+

Samantha Mewis (right mid): Should have had an assist late when she found Carli Lloyd with a filthy pass. Stepped in for the injured Julie Ertz and held her own. A fine job as a replacement.

Grade: B+

Rose Lavelle (left mid): Looked really sharp in the middle. At times it felt like she was holding onto the ball too long but did a nice job of getting a little separation to play the ball wide. A really strong performance and looked like a threat each time.

Grade: B+

Tobin Heath (right wing): She had a nasty nutmeg and was completely robbed of that second goal. In no way was that an own goal. She hit the ball towards goal, it hit the defender and went in. Just give it to her, FIFA.

Grade: B+

2-0 USA!@TobinHeath scores from a tight angle and the goal stands after a lengthy VAR review. #FIFAWWC https://t.co/DRpsL3v9wP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2019

Megan Rapinoe (left wing): Rapinoe saw a lot of the ball down the left but at times took a touch too many. Did well on the opening goal to deliver low to the front post.

Grade: B-

Alex Morgan (striker): Very little impact and looked to have picked up some sort of injury. Just looked uncomfortable for a good part of the first half and couldn't really get involved.

Grade: N/A

Subs

Carli Lloyd (striker): Came on at the break for Morgan. Had a good chance late that was saved. Didn't have a ton of great looks but did well enough. Grade: B

Christen Press (left mid): Always a super sub that brings plenty to the table. Almost scored with a quality strike at the left side of the box.

Grade: B

Mallory Pugh: Came on for Rapinoe but only got a handful of minutes, but not nearly enough to make a big impact.

Grade: N/A

Coach

Jill Ellis: She was right to go back to her strongest of lineups, but also smart of her to be cautious with Julie Ertz and Morgan. She didn't force anything and got a little breather for Lavelle and Rapinoe. Couldn't have done much different.

Grade: A