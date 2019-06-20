USWNT vs. Sweden score: Live updates as USA finds early goal in last Women's World Cup group stage game

The United States women's national team is playing Sweden on Thursday in its final group stage match at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France with first place in Group F on the line. These two bitter rivals have a long history that includes five consecutive meetings in the Women's World Cup. Sweden has long been a thorn on the side U.S. women's team, eliminating the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics and finishing with a silver medal in that competition.

However, it was the United States that quickly became the thorn in Sweden's side. Just three minutes into the game, a dominant U.S. squad took a 1-0 lead. Megan Rapinoe won a corner down the left, whipped in a low ball with pace that found its way across the goal line, and Lindsey Horan did the rest to get the Americans on the score sheet.

