USWNT vs. Sweden score: Live updates as USA finds early goal in last Women's World Cup group stage game
A draw or a win will see the United States women's national team advance as winners of Group F
The United States women's national team is playing Sweden on Thursday in its final group stage match at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France with first place in Group F on the line. These two bitter rivals have a long history that includes five consecutive meetings in the Women's World Cup. Sweden has long been a thorn on the side U.S. women's team, eliminating the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics and finishing with a silver medal in that competition.
However, it was the United States that quickly became the thorn in Sweden's side. Just three minutes into the game, a dominant U.S. squad took a 1-0 lead. Megan Rapinoe won a corner down the left, whipped in a low ball with pace that found its way across the goal line, and Lindsey Horan did the rest to get the Americans on the score sheet.
The match is in the first half and you can see it on fuboTV (Try for free). For our complete match preview, click here.
CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
-
Cameroon wins WWC match on final kick
Ajara Nchout came up clutch to lift Cameroon into the knockout stage
-
USWNT vs. Sweden preview
USA needs just a draw against its European rival to win Group F and advance to the knockout...
-
World Cup: Cameroon gets late winner
The African nation pulled off one of the best moments of the cup
-
Women's World Cup's top scorers
Morgan will try to retake the Golden Boot lead on Thursday vs. Sweden
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The FIFA Women's World Cup in France began on June 7 in Paris
-
Women's World Cup standings, bracket
Who will be crowned champions this summer in France?