USWNT vs. Sweden score: Live updates as USA soccer looks to win Group F in Women's World Cup 2019

The United States women's national team takes on Sweden on Thursday in its final group stage match at the 2019 Women's World Cup in France with first place in Group F on the line. These two bitter rivals have a long history that includes five consecutive meetings in the Women's World Cup. Sweden has long been a thorn on the side U.S. women's team, eliminating the Americans in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Rio Olympics and finishing with a silver medal in that competition.

This match promises to be physical, heated and intense, with the winner of the group moving on to face Spain in the round of 16. The loser will go to the opposite side of the bracket to face either Canada or the Netherlands in the next round. USWNT coach Jill Ellis used a lineup filled with reserves in the 3-0 win against Chile, the U.S. is expected to go back to its full-strength lineup that includes the front three of Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe. Julie Ertz, however, picked up a hip injury before the game and will not be available for the United States. You can find complete game scenarios here.

The match get underway at 3 p.m. ET.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way, updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.