USWNT vs. Sweden starting lineup: Julie Ertz out with injury while Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe return in World Cup
The U.S. is fielding its strongest XI minus Ertz
The United States women's national team will take on European rival Sweden at 3 p.m. ET on fuboTV (try for free) in the final group stage game at the 2019 World Cup. Both teams have clinched a spot in the round of 16, but first place in the group is on the line. And if the U.S. is to win it, it will have to do so without one of its most important players in the starting lineup.
Julie Ertz isn't in the lineup due to a minor hip contusion. Here's how the U.S. will line up without her:
- Starting XI: Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Becky Sauerbrunn (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Samantha Mewis (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)
After fielding a strong team with the expected starters in the 13-0 win over Thailand, Jill Ellis went heavy on subs in the 3-0 win over Chile, and the coach has used 21 different players in the first two games. In this one, she reverts to the strongest lineup, minus Ertz.
Ertz was on the 2015 World Cup team that won the cup and is one of the more important players on the team given her presence in the middle of the pitch. A fine defender or defensive midfielder, she is also a huge part of the team's attack on set pieces. In her national team career, she has 19 goals. Ertz has started one game in the midfield and one in defense so far in this World Cup while scoring in the 3-0 win over Chile.
It's a blow for the U.S. but Mewis is more than capable of stepping up in her place. If the U.S. draws or wins, the Americans will take on Spain in the round of 16 on Monday.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
LIVE updates: USWNT vs. Sweden
A draw or a win will see the United States women's national team advance as winners of Group...
-
USWNT vs. Sweden preview
USA needs just a draw against its European rival to win Group F and advance to the knockout...
-
2019 WWC: USA vs. Sweden odds, top picks
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 on bookmakers' closing odds and just locked in USA vs. Sweden pi...
-
5 reasons why USWNT won't win World Cup
The United States are the favorite to win the tournament, but this team is not perfect
-
5 reasons why USWNT will win World Cup
The United States women's national team is the No. 1 ranked team in the world by FIFA
-
2019 World Cup preview: New Zealand
This is the country's fifth appearance at a World Cup