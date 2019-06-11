USWNT vs. Thailand score, live updates: Women's World Cup champs open their 2019 campaign

The United States women's national team will begin its participation at the 2019 Women's World Cup on Tuesday when it faces Thailand in Reims, France. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET and you can watch it on fuboTV (Try for free). The Americans enter this one as a five-goal favorite (-140), according to Westgate Superbook, and have never lost an opening group stage match in the Women's World Cup (five wins, two draws). These two teams previously met in 2016, with the USWNT handing Thailand a 9-0 friendly thumping. For an in-depth look at the matchup, click here.

The U.S. is going with a 4-3-3 formation, with Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line. Here's a complete look at the starting XI and subs:

Starting XI: Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Julie Ertz (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Samantha Mewis (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD)

Substitutes: Mallory Pugh, Becky Sauerbrunn, Morgan Brian, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Ashlyn Harris, Allie Long, Adrianna Franch, Jessica McDonald, Christen Press

