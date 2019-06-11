USWNT vs. Thailand score, live updates: Women's World Cup champs pouring it on in opening group stage match

The United States women's national team is off to a fantastic start at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The Americans opened Group F play against Thailand in Reims, France, and comfortably found the back of the net three times before halftime. Comfortably is being nice -- they could have led by five or six at the break. Alex Morgan scored the opener 12 minutes in before the U.S. added two more through Rose Lavelle and Lindsey Horan. The three-time World Cup winners finished the first half with 15 shots and 73 percent possession.

The U.S. is playing in a 4-3-3 formation, with Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Tobin Heath (captain) leading the front line. Here's a complete look at the starting XI and subs:

Alyssa Naeher (GK); Kelley O'Hara (DEF), Abby Dahlkemper (DEF), Julie Ertz (DEF), Crystal Dunn (DEF); Lindsey Horan (MID), Samantha Mewis (MID), Rose Lavelle (MID); Tobin Heath (FWD), Alex Morgan (FWD), Megan Rapinoe (FWD) Substitutes: Mallory Pugh, Becky Sauerbrunn, Morgan Brian, Carli Lloyd, Ali Krieger, Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett, Ashlyn Harris, Allie Long, Adrianna Franch, Jessica McDonald, Christen Press

