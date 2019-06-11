USWNT vs. Thailand score: USA wins 13-0 in the most lopsided game in Women's World Cup history

The United States women's national team produced the most lopsided result in World Cup history -- men's or women's -- on Tuesday, beating an inferior Thailand squad 13-0 in Reims, France behind five goals from Alex Morgan. The match was over after just 12 minutes in thanks to the onslaught of goals, as Jill Ellis' team sent the rest of the world a message in their opening match of the group stage. Thailand had no answer for what the No. 1 ranked team in the world brought to the table, and they were a bit fortunate not to lose by more. The victory gives the U.S. three points in Group F and the goal differential advantage over Sweden.

The U.S. scored 10 goals in the second half in the most dominant display the Women's World Cup has ever seen.

Here are three takeaways from the match:

1. You could see this coming a mile away

The U.S. defeated Thailand 9-0 in a 2016 friendly, in what was their only meeting before Tuesday's World Cup game. This result was obviously worse, and we all saw it coming. Just before the game started, the U.S. had six players lined up at midfield ready to attack. They weren't letting up, and it showed. Three goals at the half was not enough for their liking, and they didn't take it easy for one second in the second half. Seven different players scored in this one -- Rose Lavelle (two), Lindsey Horan, Sam Mewis (two), Megan Rapinoe, Mallory Pugh, Carli Lloyd and Morgan (five).

Morgan also tied Michelle Akers' single-game scoring record in the process, with a bit of magic in her fifth goal.

ALEX MORGAN FOR THE RECORD! 😱😱@alexmorgan13's 5th ties Michelle Akers' single-game #FIFAWWC record ... and makes it 12-0 USA! pic.twitter.com/52Z0ePG6vI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

The U.S. finished with 40 shots, 20 on frame, while Thailand had two of each and just 27 percent of the possession. It was the definition of a thumping.

2. The score will rub some people the wrong way

Some will call this running up the score, and others will say they were just playing to win. It's probably somewhere in the middle. I get wanting to score plenty and have a superior goal differential, but wouldn't seven or eight goals be enough? Former USWNT player Abby Wambach took to Twitter after the game to explain the mentality of the team to keep scoring:

Babe... ok so with goal differential being the tie breaker out of group play, more goals is a must. We need to keep scoring. I know a lot of people might have feelings about it, but it’s to ensure getting out of group if there is a tie. Good luck figuring this out;) https://t.co/90CfMkPRu5 — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) June 11, 2019

After the seventh goal, I would have pulled the dogs off and had the team play possession, but many probably wouldn't. It's not so bothersome that the score was 13-0, but some of the celebrations after the goals certainly rubbed people the wrong way. You compete to win, and that's understandable, but how can you not feel bad for this Thailand team that had absolutely no chance? The U.S. wasn't classless by any stretch, as they were celebrating a record-breaking achievement. But 7-0, 8-0, 9-0 all would have been fine in my book.

Well, THAT was fun. 👀



Sit back, relax and watch the @USWNT's record-breaking #FIFAWWC performance in our 90 in 90 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0LdFIaKVHs — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 11, 2019

Nobody who saw this game is ever going to forget it, but Thailand wishes they probably could.

3. Thank goodness no one was injured

Aside from the win, it's important to note that the U.S. seemed to escape any significant injuries. The Thai goalkeeper was a bit reckless and it felt like a crash was bound to happen. Becky Sauerbrunn didn't start due to a minor injury as a precaution, and then Rose Lavelle landed poorly in the second half but continued to play. So overall, the team looks good ahead of the game against Chile. They probably won't score as many goals in that one, but they will certainly try.

The U.S. takes on Chile in the second group stage match on Saturday at noon ET. Chile lost to Sweden 2-0 on Tuesday.

