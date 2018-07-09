When is the 2018 World Cup final? A champion will be crowned in Russia, and here's what you need to know

Just as suddenly as it began, the quadrennial World Cup is nearly over. With only four teams remaining, England, Croatia, Belgium and France are vying for the World Cup. And with the sporadic scheduling of the Cup, it's easy to forget exactly when the final will be played.

Semifinals, of course, will be played over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. The third-place match will be played on Saturday. And finally, the World Cup final will take place on Sunday, July 15.

Here's just about everything you need to know about the World Cup final -- outside of who's in it, of course.

What to know about the World Cup final

Date: Sunday, July 15



Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Luzhniki Stadium -- Moscow, Russia

Channel: Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish)

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Only one thing is for sure: We'll end up with a new defending champion, and it could be a first-time champion. Belgium's golden generation has already at least tied its best finish, while Croatia is vying to do better than third place in 1998. England and France, meanwhile, are trying to win another Cup. All four of these teams have history, but they all want to make more this year. On Sunday, we'll see who ends up doing so.