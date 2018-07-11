When is the 2018 World Cup final? Here's what you need to know to watch France and Croatia in Russia
It feels like the World Cup just started, but the final is nearly upon us
Just as suddenly as it began, the quadrennial World Cup is nearly over. France and Croatia will face off in soccer's biggest game, with Croatia appearing in its first ever final. And amid all of the chaos and the weird scheduling, it's easy to forget exactly when that final is.
Semifinals, of course, were played over the course of Tuesday and Wednesday. The third-place match will be played on Saturday between Belgium and England. And finally, the World Cup final will take place on Sunday, July 15.
Here's just about everything you need to know about the World Cup final -- outside of who's in it, of course.
What to know about the World Cup final
- Date: Sunday, July 15
- Time: 11 a.m. ET
- Location: Luzhniki Stadium -- Moscow, Russia
- Channel: Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish)
- Stream: fuboTV (try for free)
Only one thing is for sure: We'll end up with a new defending champion, and it could be a first-time champion. Croatia is vying to do better than third place, which was its best finish in 1998. France, meanwhile, is trying to win another Cup.
Both of these teams have history, but they both want to make more this year. On Sunday, we'll see who ends up doing so.
