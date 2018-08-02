Women's Soccer Tournament of Nations: Watch Team USA vs. Brazil date, time, channel, stream

The USA Women's National Team is among the favorites to win the World Cup in France in 2019, and Thursday marks your latest chance to see them play in a Tournament of Nations matchup against Brazil.

The USWNT is currently ranked No. 1 by FIFA, while Brazil is ranked No. 7. As of now, the USWNT is first in the Tournament of Nations, leading Australia by a goal at 1-0-1. Brazil, meanwhile, is 1-1. A win could give the USWNT a win in the tournament, but they will need some help from Japan.

The USWNT features the likes of Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz. They'll also play the CONCACAF knockout tournament from the No. 1 seed in Group A. The Brazil roster, meanwhile, will spot Raquel Fernandes, Beatriz and Marta. Marta leads Brazil with 121 caps and 108 goals, and the 32-year-old forward is already a legend.

Here's how you can watch the USWNT and Brazil in the Tournament of Nations on Thursday.

Tournament of Nations: USWNT vs. Brazil