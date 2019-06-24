Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, full schedule, dates, start times: USWNT off to quarterfinals vs. France

The eighth installment of the FIFA Women's World Cup is underway in France and over half of the field for the quarterfinals is set. The United States women's national team won all three of its group stage games -- including a 2-0 win over Sweden -- to finish atop Group F. On Monday, the U.S. eked out a tough win over Spain in the round of 16 to set up a date with France in the quarterfinals. The United States, France, Germany, England and Norway have all reached the quarterfinals so far.

Find the 2019 World Cup bracket, the knockout stage schedule and final standings from the group stage below.

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).

Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket

The quarterfinal field is nearly set.

Round of 16

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway wins on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.)

Monday, June 24

United States 2, Spain 1

Sweden vs. Canada, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 25

Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1

Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28

France vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29

Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Germany vs. Sweden/Canada, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

France/United States vs. England/Norway, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, July 3

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Group A standings and schedule

Group A GP W D L GD PTS France* 3 3 0 0 +6 9 Norway* 3 2 0 1 +3 6 Nigeria* 3 1 0 2 -2 3 South Korea 3 0 0 3 -7 0



Friday, June 7

France 4, South Korea 0

Saturday, June 8

Norway 3, Nigeria 0

Wednesday, June 12

Nigeria 2, South Korea 0

France 2, Norway 1

Monday, June 17

France 1, Nigeria 0

Norway 2, South Korea 1

Group B standings and schedule

Group B GP W D L GD PTS Germany* 3 3 0 0 +6 9 Spain* 3 1 1 1 +1 4 China* 3 1 1 1 0 4 South Africa

3 0 0 3 -7 0



Saturday, June 8

Germany 1, China 0

Spain 3, South Africa 1

Wednesday, June 12

Germany 1, Spain 0

Thursday, June 13

China 1, South Africa 0

Monday, June 17

Germany 4, South Africa 0

China 0, Spain 0

Group C standings and schedule

Group C GP W D L GD PTS Italy* 3 2 0 1 +5 6 Australia* 3 2 0 1 +3 6 Brazil* 3 2 0 1 +3 6 Jamaica 3 0 0 3 -11 0



Sunday, June 9

Italy 2, Australia 1

Brazil 3, Jamaica 0

Thursday, June 13

Australia 3, Brazil 2

Friday, June 14

Italy 5, Jamaica 0

Tuesday, June 18

Australia 4, Jamaica 1

Brazil 1, Italy 0

Group D standings and schedule

Group D GP W D L GD PTS England* 3 3 0 0 +4 9 Japan* 3 1 1 1 -1 4 Argentina 3 0 2 1 -1 2 Scotland 3 0 1 2 -2 1



Sunday, June 9

England 2, Scotland 1

Monday, June 10

Argentina 0, Japan 0

Friday, June 14

Japan 2, Scotland 1

England 1. Argentina 0

Wednesday, June 19

England 2, Japan 0

Scotland 3, Argentina 3

Group E standings and schedule

Group E GP W D L GD PTS Netherlands* 3 3 0 0 +3 6 Canada* 3 2 0 1 +2 6 Cameroon* 3 1 0 2 -2 3 New Zealand 3 0 0 3 -3 0



Monday, June 10

Canada 1, Cameroon 0

Tuesday, June 11

Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0

Saturday, June 15

Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1

Canada 2, New Zealand 0

Thursday, June 20

Netherlands 2, Canada 1

Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1

Group F standings and schedule

Group F GP W D L GD PTS United States* 3 3 0 0 +18 9 Sweden* 3 2 0 1 +4 6 Chile 3 1 0 2 -3 3 Thailand 3 0 0 3 -19 0



Tuesday, June 11

Sweden 2, Chile 0

United States 13, Thailand 0

Sunday, June 16

Sweden 5, Thailand 1

United States 3, Chile 0

Thursday, June 20

United States 2, Sweden 0

Chile 2, Thailand 0