Women's World Cup 2019 bracket predictions: Expect some surprises in round of 16, but not with USWNT

The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup group stage is finally behind us, which means only 16 participants remain in France with one common goal of hoisting that beautiful golden trophy. Thirty-six games are in the books, and only 16 games remain as we build up toward the final in Lyon, France. Be sure to check our full schedule with start times and TV channels. From here on out, it's win or go home. There are no draws. If a game is tied after 90 minutes, we move on to two extra-time periods, and if that doesn't settle it, we move on to penalty kicks.

The United States still remains the team to beat, according to our latest Power Rankings, picking up three wins in three games in the group stage, including a 13-0 thumping over Thailand in its opening match. But it'll be a tough path to repeat as champs, with France, Brazil, England, Australia and Norway all sharing the same side of the bracket. USWNT could theoretically be tasked to beat Spain, France, England and Germany in order to come away as champs. Talk about a brutal knockout stage gauntlet consisting of numerous World Cup favorites. Here's a look at the bracket:

Twenty-four teams made it to France and only 16 remain in the Women's World Cup. Igor Mello/CBS Sports

But as we all know, the tournament never plays out the way we see it on paper. There are always surprises. With that in mind, our CBS Sports prognosticators have locked in their round of 16 predictions before the festivities get underway on Saturday.

Women's World Cup round of 16 picks

Award Thomas Rongen Roger Gonzalez Igor Mello Stephen Pianovich Germany vs. Nigeria Germany Germany Germany Germany Norway vs. Australia Australia Australia Norway Australia England vs. Cameroon England England England England France vs. Brazil France France Brazil France Spain vs. USA USA USA USA USA Sweden vs. Canada Canada Canada Sweden Canada Italy vs. China Italy Italy Italy China Netherlands vs. Japan Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Japan

Our pundits seem to consensually agree on Germany, England and United States all winning their round of 16 matches and moving on to the quarterfinals. Some of the biggest surprises includes yours truly picking Brazil to beat the hosts of the tournament, and Stephen Pianovich picking Japan to topple 2017 Euro winners Netherlands along with China taking down Italy.

The round of 16 kicks off on Saturday with a doubleheader of Germany vs. Nigeria and Norway vs. Australia. The United States won't start its knockout stage campaign until Monday when they take on Spain.