Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: Round of 16 set with USA soccer set to face Spain

The group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is complete. The field was narrowed from 24 teams down to 16 after each nation participated in three games. All of the usual contenders advanced to the round of 16, including the United States women's national team, France, England and Germany. USA started its title defense with easy wins over Thailand and Chile, and the squad closed out the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday to win Group F.

The U.S. will face Spain on Monday in its knockout stage opener, and Jill Ellis' team could play France, the host country, in the quarterfinals.The U.S. also has Australia, Norway, Brazil and England on its side of the bracket with Germany, Japan, Sweden and the Netherlands looking like possible finalists on the other side.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

The United States is set to face Spain in the round of 16.

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany vs. Nigeria, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1

Norway vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Sunday, June 23

England vs. Cameroon, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1

France vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Monday, June 24

Spain vs. United States, Noon ET, FS1

Sweden vs. Canada 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Tuesday, June 25

Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1

Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Friday, June 28

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Saturday, June 29

TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, July 3

TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox