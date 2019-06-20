Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: Round of 16 set with USA soccer set to face Spain
The knockout stage gets underway Saturday
The group stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is complete. The field was narrowed from 24 teams down to 16 after each nation participated in three games. All of the usual contenders advanced to the round of 16, including the United States women's national team, France, England and Germany. USA started its title defense with easy wins over Thailand and Chile, and the squad closed out the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday to win Group F.
The U.S. will face Spain on Monday in its knockout stage opener, and Jill Ellis' team could play France, the host country, in the quarterfinals.The U.S. also has Australia, Norway, Brazil and England on its side of the bracket with Germany, Japan, Sweden and the Netherlands looking like possible finalists on the other side.
All World Cup knockout stage games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). The full World Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule can be found below.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany vs. Nigeria, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
Norway vs. Australia, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Sunday, June 23
England vs. Cameroon, 11:30 a.m. ET, FS1
France vs. Brazil, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Monday, June 24
Spain vs. United States, Noon ET, FS1
Sweden vs. Canada 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 25
Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1
Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
TBD vs. TBD, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
TBD vs. TBD, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
