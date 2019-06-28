Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: U.S. advances to semifinals after beating France

The quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is almost in the books. A lot of the typical championship contenders have advanced to semis, including the United States and England. Team USA started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish Group F, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and France to reach the semis and two wins away from another title.

All World Cup knockout stage games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). The full World Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule can be found below.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

The U.S. will face England in the semifinals.

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

France 2, Brazil 1

Monday, June 24

United States 2, Spain 1

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25

Italy 2, China 0

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28

United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29

Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1

Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

England vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox

Wednesday, July 3

Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

United States/England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

United States/England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox