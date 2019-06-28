Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: U.S. advances to semifinals after beating France
England will take on the United States in the semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France
The quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is almost in the books. A lot of the typical championship contenders have advanced to semis, including the United States and England. Team USA started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish Group F, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and France to reach the semis and two wins away from another title.
All World Cup knockout stage games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). The full World Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule can be found below.
Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
England vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
United States/England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States/England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
-
2019 Women's World Cup schedule
The winner of United States and England on Tuesday will punch their ticket to the Women's World...
-
What to expect from USWNT vs. France
Arguably the top two contenders to win the Women's World Cup will square off in the quarterfinal...
-
USWNT beats France behind Rapinoe
The reigning Women's World Cup champs knocked off the hosts and is two wins away from another...
-
USA's Rapinoe scores free kick on France
Rapinoe logged her fourth goal of the 2019 Women's World Cup
-
WWC: Netherlands vs. Italy odds, picks
The Soccerbot is up 2,000 percent on bookmakers' closing odds and just locked in Netherlands...
-
How to watch USA-France in Spanish, 4K
The match will be available in both languages