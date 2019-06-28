Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: U.S. advances to semifinals after beating France

England will take on the United States in the semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France

The quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is almost in the books. A lot of the typical championship contenders have advanced to semis, including the United States and England. Team USA started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish Group F, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and France to reach the semis and two wins away from another title.

All World Cup knockout stage games can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free). The full World Cup knockout stage bracket and schedule can be found below.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

ger-nor-win.jpg
The U.S. will face England in the semifinals.

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1

Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0 
Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29
Italy vs. Netherlands, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2
England vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox 

Wednesday, July 3
Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6
United States/England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

Final

Sunday, July 7
United States/England vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox 

