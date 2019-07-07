Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer beats Netherlands for back-to-back titles
It's the Americans' fourth Women's World Cup title
Another World Cup, another U.S. title. The United States women's national team won the 2019 World Cup by knocking out the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France. Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle both scored for the U.S. in the title game and the team pulled away in the second half after a scoreless first 45 minutes. The United States won all seven of its matches in the tournament, and it's the second title in a row and fourth overall for the country.
USA soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish in the group stage, winning all three of its Group F games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France before holding on against England to reach the team's third consecutive World Cup final.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
United States 2, England 1
Wednesday, July 3
Netherlands 1, Sweden 0
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
Sweden 2, England 1
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States 2, Netherlands 0
Women's World Cup knockout stage bracket
