Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer beats Netherlands for fourth title

Another World Cup, another U.S. title. The United States women's national team won the 2019 World Cup by knocking out the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon, France. The United States won all seven of its matches in the tournament, and it's the second title in a row and fourth overall for the country.

USA soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish in the group stage, winning all three of its Group F games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France before holding on against England to reach the team's third consecutive World Cup final.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

France 2, Brazil 1

Monday, June 24

United States 2, Spain 1

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25

Italy 2, China 0

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28

United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29

Netherlands 2, Italy 0

Sweden 2, Germany 1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

United States 2, England 1



Wednesday, July 3

Netherlands 1, Sweden 0

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

Sweden 2, England 1

Final

Sunday, July 7

United States 2, Netherlands 0