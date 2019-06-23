Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer could face France in quarterfinals
The knockout stage got underway Saturday
The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is in the knockout stage. The field narrowed from 24 teams to 16 after each nation played three games in the group stage. All of the usual contenders advanced to the round of 16, including the United States women's national team, France, England and Germany. USA started its title defense with easy wins over Thailand and Chile, and the squad closed out the group stage with a 2-0 victory over Sweden on Thursday to win Group F.
The U.S. will face Spain on Monday in its knockout stage opener, and Jill Ellis' team could play France, the host country, in the quarterfinals.The U.S. also has Australia, Norway, Brazil and England on its side of the bracket with Germany, Japan, Sweden and the Netherlands looking like possible finalists on the other side.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (NOR advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
Spain vs. United States, Noon ET, FS1
Sweden vs. Canada 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Tuesday, June 25
Italy vs. China, Noon ET, FS1
Netherlands vs. Japan, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
Norway vs. England, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Friday, June 28
France vs. United States/Spain, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Saturday, June 29
Italy/China vs. Netherlands/Japan, 9 a.m. ET, FS1
Germany vs. Sweden/Canada, 12:30 p.m. ET, FS1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
TBD vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
TBD vs. TBD, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
