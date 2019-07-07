Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer facing Netherlands in title game

The final is set at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The United States reached the championship game by knocking out England, 2-1, in the semifinals on Tuesday. The USWNT, the defending World Cup champions, will play the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon with the trophy on the line. The Dutch, winners of Euro 2017, knocked out Sweden in the semifinals in extra time and are looking for their first ever World Cup crown.

USA soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish in the group stage, winning all three of its Group F games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France before holding on against England to reach the team's third consecutive World Cup final.

2019 Women's World Cup bracket

Round of 16 schedule

Saturday, June 22

Germany 3, Nigeria 0

Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)

Sunday, June 23

England 3, Cameroon 0

France 2, Brazil 1

Monday, June 24

United States 2, Spain 1

Sweden 1, Canada 0

Tuesday, June 25

Italy 2, China 0

Netherlands 2, Japan 1

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 27

England 3, Norway 0

Friday, June 28

United States 2, France 1

Saturday, June 29

Netherlands 2, Italy 0

Sweden 2, Germany 1

Semifinals

Tuesday, July 2

United States 2, England 1



Wednesday, July 3

Netherlands 1, Sweden 0

Third-place game

Saturday, July 6

England vs. Sweden, 11 a.m. ET, Fox

Final

Sunday, July 7

United States vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox