Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: USA soccer facing Netherlands in title game
The U.S. will have to beat the Dutch in order to defend its title
The final is set at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The United States reached the championship game by knocking out England, 2-1, in the semifinals on Tuesday. The USWNT, the defending World Cup champions, will play the Netherlands on Sunday in Lyon with the trophy on the line. The Dutch, winners of Euro 2017, knocked out Sweden in the semifinals in extra time and are looking for their first ever World Cup crown.
USA soccer started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish in the group stage, winning all three of its Group F games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and then France before holding on against England to reach the team's third consecutive World Cup final.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
United States 2, England 1
Wednesday, July 3
Netherlands 1, Sweden 0
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
England vs. Sweden, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States vs. Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
-
